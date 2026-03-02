Tyne Daly, Max Von Essen to Star in Alexandra Silber's Revised Brigadoon

Initial casting has been announced for the Pasadena Playhouse production of Lerner and Loewe’s Brigadoon, in a new adaptation by Alexandra Silber. Brigadoon will run May 13-June 14, with direction and choreography by Katie Spelman.

The company will be led by Max von Essen as Tommy Albright, Betsy Morgan as Fiona MacLaren, Happy Anderson as Jeff Douglas, Daniel Yearwood as Charlie Dalrymple, and Tyne Daly as the Widow Lundie (formerly Mr. Lundie).

In Brigadoon, a pair of travelers lose their way in the Scottish Highlands and stumble upon the mysterious village of Brigadoon, which only appears for a single day every 100 years. The score includes classic showtunes like “Almost Like Being in Love” and “The Heather on the Hill.”