Olivia Kaufmann, Chad Burris to Join Cast of Mean Girls

Mean Girls on Broadway has announced that Olivia Kaufmann will take over the role of Janis Sarkisian from Barrett Wilbert Weed, and Chad Burris (Frozen) will take over the role of Damian Hubbard from Grey Henson, both starting March 10. Weed and Henson will play their final performances on March 8, as will Kate Rockwell, whose replacement has yet to be announced.

Mean Girls features a book by nine-time Emmy winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy winner Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by two-time Tony nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.

The Broadway cast is currently led by Erika Henningsen as Cady Heron; Reneé Rapp as Regina George; Krystina Alabado as Gretchen Wieners; Rockwell as Karen Smith; Weed as Janis Sarkisian; Henson as Damian Hubbard; Catherine Brunell as Mrs. Heron, Ms. Norbury, and Mrs. George; Selig as Aaron Samuels; Cheech Manohar as Kevin Gnapoor; and Rick Younger as Mr. Duvall. Henningsen will play her final performance on February 22 before joining the cast of Flying Over Sunset at Lincoln Center Theater.