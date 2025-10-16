Simon Rich’s new anthology play will take the stage at the Nederlander Theatre.

Jon Stewart, Ray Romano, Cecily Strong, and more will be part of the rotating cast of Simon Rich’s All Out: Comedy About Ambition, a sequel to his 2024 anthology work All In: Comedy About Love.

All Out, directed by Alex Timbers, will play the Nederlander Theatre for 12 weeks, beginning December 12. The production will feature music by the indie band Lawrence.

Performers and dates are as follows:

Eric Andre (December 12 – December 28), Jim Gaffigan (December 12 – January 11), Abbi Jacobson (December 12 – December 28), Jon Stewart (December 12 – December 21), Ben Schwartz (December 22 – January 11), Wayne Brady (December 29 – January 18), Cecily Strong (December 29 – January 18), Mike Birbiglia (January 13 – January 18), Heidi Gardner (January 20 – February 15), Jason Mantzoukas (January 20 – February 15), Craig Robinson (January 20 – February 15), Sarah Silverman (January 20 – February 15), Nicholas Braun (February 17 – March 8), Ashley Park (February 17 – March 8), and Ray Romano (February 17 – March 8).

All In: Comedy About Love played at the Hudson Theatre during the 2024-25 season with a lineup of performers that included John Mulaney, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jimmy Fallon, David Cross, Tim Meadows, and Hank Azaria. We called that production “a theatrical anthology of funny and ho-hum tales.”