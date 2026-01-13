City of Angels and The Producers Will Be Part of Ogunquit Playhouse Season

Ain’t Too Proud, Hello, Dolly!, and a world premiere musical are also in the lineup.

Ogunquit Playhouse’s 94th season will include Ain’t Too Proud (May 14-June 13), Hello, Dolly! (June 18-July 18), City of Angels (July 23–August 22), The Producers (August 27–September 26), and a world premiere musical to be announced (October 1–November 1).

Ain’t Too Proud, about the rise of the musical group the Temptations from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, has a book by Dominique Morisseau and music and lyrics from the Motown catalog. Gerry McIntyre directs the production.

Maggie Burrows directs Hello, Dolly!, the musical by Michael Stewart (book) and Jerry Herman (music and lyrics), based on the play The Matchmaker by Thornton Wilder.

In City of Angels, featuring a book by Larry Gelbart, music by Cy Coleman, and lyrics by David Zippel, New York novelist Stine is lured to Hollywood to adapt his detective stories for the silver screen. Hunter Foster directs the production, which weaves between the Technicolor reality of 1940s Hollywood and the gritty, black-and-white film noir of Stine’s imagination.

Based on Mel Brooks’s 1968 cult classic film, The Producers features a book by Brooks and Thomas Meehan and music and lyrics by Brooks. James Gray recreates Susan Stroman’s original direction and choreography for the production.