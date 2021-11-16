See Photos From Last Night's Sold-Out Spring Awakening Reunion Concert

The original Broadway cast of Duncan Sheik and Steven Sater's Spring Awakening reunited at the Imperial Theatre last night for a one-night-only concert to benefit the Actors Fund.

(© Sarah Shatz)

The concert included Skylar Astin, Gerard Canonico, Lilli Cooper, Jennifer Damiano, Christine Eastbrook, John Gallagher Jr., Gideon Glick, Jonathan Groff, Robert Hager, Brian Johnson, Lea Michele, Lauren Pritchard, Krysta Rodriguez, Stephen Spinella, Phoebe Strole, Jonny B. Wright, and Remy Zaken. Michael Mayer, who helmed the 2006 production, returned to direct this special concert.

Jonathan B. Wright, Brian Charles Johnson, Gideon Glick, and Skylar Astin perform at the Spring Awakening reunion concert.

(© Jenny Anderson)

Based on the 1891 Frank Wedekind play and set against the backdrop of a repressive and provincial late-19th-century Germany, Spring Awakening tells the timeless story of teenage self-discovery and budding sexuality as seen through the eyes of three teenagers.

Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff perform at the Spring Awakening reunion concert.

(© Sarah Shatz)

As reported yesterday, segments of the concert will be featured in a forthcoming documentary which will be released on HBO.