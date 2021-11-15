Parts of the Spring Awakening Reunion Concert Will Feature in New HBO Documentary

Tonight's sold-out benefit reunion concert of the original Spring Awakening cast will be the subject of a new documentary from RadicalMedia, which is set to stream next year on HBO Max.

The previously reported concert will feature original cast members Skylar Astin, Gerard Canonico, Lilli Cooper, Jennifer Damiano, Christine Eastbrook, John Gallagher, Jr., Gideon Glick, Jonathan Groff, Robert Hager, Brian Johnson, Lea Michele, Lauren Pritchard, Krysta Rodriguez, Stephen Spinella, Phoebe Strole, Jonny B. Wright, and Remy Zaken. Michael Mayer will return to direct.

The documentary will include segments from tonight's reunion concert, along with cast interviews and archival footage from the original production.

Based on the 1891 Frank Wedekind play and set against the backdrop of a repressive and provincial late-19th-century Germany, Spring Awakening tells the timeless story of teenage self-discovery and budding sexuality as seen through the eyes of three teenagers. The musical is written by Duncan Sheik and Steven Sater.

Spring Awakening was originally produced by the Atlantic Theater Company, before transferring to Broadway in the winter of 2006. It won the Tony Awards triple-crown, taking home the Best Musical, Best Book, and Best Score trophies, as well as a host of others.