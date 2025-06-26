MTC's Artistic Director Lynne Meadow to Step Into New Role as Artistic Advisor

Lynne Meadow, artistic director of Manhattan Theatre Club (MTC), has chosen to step into a new role as artistic advisor for the company.

MTC’s board of directors will work with an external search firm to identify a new artistic director. The search will be conducted by Spencer Stuart. Chris Jennings, MTC’s executive director since 2023, will partner with MTC’s new artistic director to helm the company.

Meadow was named artistic/executive director of the fledgling nonprofit Manhattan Theatre Club 53 years ago, in 1972. The company has continued to follow the mission statement she created on her first day of work, which reflected her desire to work with living American and international playwrights as a director and a producer and present their plays at various stages of development.

During Meadow’s tenure, MTC has produced over 600 world, American, New York, and Broadway premieres and earned awards including seven Pulitzer Prizes, 31 Tony Awards (most recently, the 2025 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play for Jonathan Spector’s Eureka Day), 52 Drama Desk Awards, and numerous NY Drama Critics Circle, Outer Critics Circle, Obie, Drama League, and Theatre World Awards.