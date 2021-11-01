Spring Awakening Original Cast Reunion Concert to Take Place in November

A one-night benefit reunion concert of the original Spring Awakening cast will take place on Monday, November 15, at the Imperial Theatre.

The concert will feature original cast members Skylar Astin, Gerard Canonico, Lilli Cooper, Jennifer Damiano, Christine Eastbrook, John Gallagher, Jr., Gideon Glick, Jonathan Groff, Robert Hager, Brian Johnson, Lea Michele, Lauren Pritchard, Krysta Rodriguez, Stephen Spinella, Phoebe Strole, Jonny B. Wright, and Remy Zaken. Michael Mayer will return to direct.

Based on the 1891 Frank Wedekind play and set against the backdrop of a repressive and provincial late-19th-century Germany, Spring Awakening tells the timeless story of teenage self-discovery and budding sexuality as seen through the eyes of three teenagers. The musical is written by Duncan Sheik and Steven Sater.

Spring Awakening was originally produced by the Atlantic Theater Company, before transferring to Broadway in the winter of 2006. It won the Tony Awards triple-crown, taking home the Best Musical, Best Book, and Best Score trophies, as well as a host of others.

The concert benefits the Actors Fund. Tickets can be purchased here.