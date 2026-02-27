Singing in the shower provides all the privacy one needs to try on that Broadway star persona. Showers tune our voices just enough to make us believe we’ve steered our sharp or flat in the right direction. Here are our top 10 Broadway songs to sing in the shower. Go ahead, grab that shampoo bottle, and give ’em a try!

10. “Music of the Night” (Phantom of the Opera)

Michael Crawford sang this as the original Broadway Phantom. Composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber, this song is not only beautiful, it also lets you get into character. If you shave in the shower, you can fashion your own mask from the shaving cream. Plus, you can pretend that the suds are the fog on the stage floor!

9. “Will Power” (Something Rotten)

You too can perform for adoring fans! Just like the Bard, unleash your unending talent and try on your best swagger. With music and lyrics by brothers Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick, Something Rotten opened on Broadway in 2015. One of the best parts of this song is that you can also announce yourself before your big solo.

8. “I Am Telling You I’m Not Going” (Dreamgirls)

Once you just accept that you will never sound like Jennifer Holliday or Jennifer Hudson, you’ll be free to have at this unforgettable number from Dreamgirls. The vibe for this song is fitting for your shower, not just because it offers you the private space to sound unbelievably inferior to the two legends, but because you can take that torch you’re holding for someone and use it to bash your shower water. Do your best water-bashing when you get to the lyrics “Yell, scream, and shout.” It’s no surprise that this song was made iconic for one generation in 1981 and another generation in 2006.

7. “Somewhere” (West Side Story)

Want to romanticize your life? From the love story for the ages, West Side Story’s “Somewhere” was composed by Leonard Bernstein and first performed in 1957. For the protagonist lovebirds, Tony and Maria, “Somewhere” was a place away from their nonstop rumbling friends and families. Where will it be for you?

6. “Man in the Mirror” (MJ the Musical)

Moonwalking in the shower? Maybe not, but grab that fog-resistant shower mirror for when you sing “Man in the Mirror” from MJ the Musical. Ask yourself if you’re making the world a better place! I’d recommend singing this one along with any of the King of Pop’s 25-plus hits featured in this musical.

5. “I Dreamed a Dream” (Les Misérables)

You may want to include this song in your shower repertoire sparingly because it’s so heart-wrenching and requires that you revisit memories of “when it all went wrong.” From the venerated musical Les Misérables, this song is an iconic solo and perfect for when you need to sing about broken dreams. Let your anguish flow, and make Fantine proud!

4. “Bui Doi” (Miss Saigon)

The selection may surprise you. It’s the Act 2 opener of Miss Saigon, which premiered on Broadway in 1991, and it puts a spotlight on the plight of biracial children, fathered by American GIs, left behind in the aftermath of the Vietnam War. Now why would you want to sing? Because the choral arrangement is powerful, and it offers you a chance to have a solo, accompanied by an entire chorus. It’s worth it!

3. “She Used to Be Mine” (Waitress)

In 2015, singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles gave the world—and your shower—“She Used to Be Mine.” The song will give you a chance to reflect on your life and wonder if you’ve lost yourself a bit. The ballad is the perfect length for you to sing twice, scrub up, and achieve your water-saving goals. (Perk up your day with “You Will Be Found,” from Dear Evan Hansen, right after.)

2. “Let It Go” (Frozen)

For anyone restless to get their Disney on, this is the song for your soul. Feel the powerful feminine energy coursing through your veins from the comfort of your own bathroom. As you sing, remember, you’re not a princess, you’re a queen.

1. “Walk Like a Man” (Jersey Boys)

If you take a shower in the morning and need to pump yourself up, I highly recommend this one. Something about the high-pitched singing and the rhythmic beat, just sets a good tone. Jersey Boys and a cup of coffee should give you all the energy you need to get ready for another day.