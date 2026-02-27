Donald Trump Play From Lehman Trilogy Author Sets UK Premiere

The UK premiere of Stefano Massini’s Donald Trump bio-play Donald will be staged at Theatre Royal Bath, November 6-December 5.

Adapted and directed by Sean Foley, the play is described as a “brilliantly entertaining portrayal of the man behind the myth and his relentless quest to become the most winningest winner in history.” It traces the rise of Donald John Trump before his entry into politics, focusing on his work in property development, golf, hotels, media, and reality television, and the period leading up to his presidency.

Massini is the writer of The Lehman Trilogy, which has been staged internationally and translated into multiple languages. The work received five Tony Awards, including Best Play, and marked the first time an Italian writer won a Tony Award. Donald is his latest stage work to receive a UK premiere, while rehearsals are currently in progress for The Ladies Football Club at Sheffield Crucible.

The production is presented by Theatre Royal Bath Productions and Sustainable Entertainment.