Stephen Rea to Perform Beckett's Krapp's Last Tape in New York City This Fall

The Irish actor takes on the iconic work about regret.

NYU Skirball will present Irish actor Stephen Rea in a new production of Samuel Beckett’s Krapp’s Last Tape, directed by Vicky Featherstone.

Krapp comes to Manhattan following runs at the Barbican in London, the Dunstan Playhouse in Australia, and both the Gaiety Theatre and Project Arts Centre in Dublin. The New York run, presented by Landmark Productions, takes place October 8-19.

The new season at NYU Skirball also includes Theater in Quarantine’s Phantom of the Opera, created by Joshua William Gelb and Normandy Sherwood, and broadcast live for home viewers from inside an East Village apartment. It runs October 23-November 3.

