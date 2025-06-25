TheaterMania Logo white orange
Theater News

Stephen Rea to Perform Beckett's Krapp's Last Tape in New York City This Fall

The Irish actor takes on the iconic work about regret.

David Gordon

David Gordon

| New York City |

June 25, 2025

IMG 2333 Patricio Cassinoni 1024x683
Stephen Rea in Krapp’s Last Tape
(© Patricio Cassinoni)

NYU Skirball will present Irish actor Stephen Rea in a new production of Samuel Beckett’s Krapp’s Last Tape, directed by Vicky Featherstone.

Krapp comes to Manhattan following runs at the Barbican in London, the Dunstan Playhouse in Australia, and both the Gaiety Theatre and Project Arts Centre in Dublin. The New York run, presented by Landmark Productions, takes place October 8-19.

The new season at NYU Skirball also includes Theater in Quarantine’s Phantom of the Opera, created by Joshua William Gelb and Normandy Sherwood, and broadcast live for home viewers from inside an East Village apartment. It runs October 23-November 3.

Click here for more information.

Tagged in this Story

Latest Reviews

See all

Theater News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theater and shows by signing up for TheaterMania's newsletter today!

Latest Videos

vide

Watch the Original Hamilton Cast Reunite With a Medley of Tracks

Work, work!