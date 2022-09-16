Broadway's The Phantom of the Opera Will Close After 35 Years

After 35 years and countless records broken, Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera will end its run at Broadway's Majestic Theatre on February 18, 2023, a production spokesperson has confirmed.

Based on the classic novel by Gaston Leroux, The Phantom of the Opera features music by Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Charles Hart (with additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe), and book by Richard Stilgoe and Lloyd Webber. It is directed by Harold Prince, choreographed by Gillian Lynne, and features production design by the late Maria Bjornson, lighting by Andrew Bridge, and sound by Martin Levan. Cameron Mackintosh has served as lead producer throughout the show's entire run.

Since the musical began, countless actors have played the title role, a list that includes notables like Michael Crawford (a Tony winner for his performance), Hugh Panaro, Howard McGillin, and Norm Lewis, to name a few. Among the actresses who've taken on the role of Christine are Sarah Brightman, Rebecca Luker, Jennifer Hope Wills, and Sierra Boggess. Judy Kaye, the original Carlotta, won a Tony for her performance.

The musical celebrated its 30th year on Broadway in 2018, over a decade after it hit the "longest running show" milestone, dethroning reigning champ Cats, in January 2006. In his review of the 30th anniversary performance, TheaterMania critic Zachary Stewart commented, "The production values remain spectacular three decades after opening night."

The date was first announced by the New York Times, after being scooped earlier in the afternoon by the New York Post.