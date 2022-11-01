Lea Michele and the Cast of Funny Girl to Kick Off Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Continuing its beloved tradition, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has announced the Broadway casts that will perform on the live NBC broadcast (also streaming on Peacock).

Lea Michele and the cast of Funny Girl will kick off the parade with an opening number, followed by performances from the companies of the new Neil Diamond musical A Beautiful Noise, Some Like It Hot, and The Lion King, which is celebrating its 25th year on Broadway. The Radio City Rockettes will be featured as well.

The 96th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will air at 9am on Thursday, November 24. This year's event will feature 16 giant character balloons, 28 floats, 40 novelty and heritage inflatables, 12 marching bands, 700 clowns, 10 performance groups, and the parade's traditional headliner, Santa Claus.