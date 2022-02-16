Lana Gordon to Take Over the Role of Persephone in Hadestown

Starting February 22, Lana Gordon will take over the role of Persephone full-time in the Broadway run of Hadestown. Gordon has been the alternate Persephone since October 11, performing twice a week while Amber Gray, who originated the role, took the other performances. Last week, the producers announced that Gray would be making her final performance as Persephone on February 19.

With book, music, and lyrics by Anaïs Mitchell and direction by Rachel Chavkin, Hadestown sets the ancient myth of Orpheus and Eurydice in an industrial hell ruled over by Hades, ruthless capitalist and lord of the underworld. He is married to Persephone, who splits her time between the Earth's surface and way down under the ground. The production won a total of eight 2019 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

In addition to Gordon, the cast of Hadestown features Grammy Award winner Reeve Carney, Tony Award winner André De Shields, two-time Tony Award nominee Eva Noblezada, and Tony Award nominee Patrick Page. They are joined by Jewelle Blackman, Jessie Shelton, and Kay Trinidad as the Fates. The chorus of Workers is played by Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, Timothy Hughes, Trent Saunders, Grace Yoo. The cast includes swings Sojourner Brown, Tara Jackson, Tomás Matos, Sayo Oni, Yael "YaYa" Reich, and T. Oliver Reid.

Broadway audiences won't have to wait too long to see Amber Gray again: She will be playing the role of Banquo in the upcoming Broadway production of Macbeth, starring Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga. Performances start March 29.