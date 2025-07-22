The Notebook Tour Sets Casting Ahead of Premiere at Playhouse Square

Casting has been announced for the national tour of Ingrid Michaelson and Bekah Brunstetter’s The Notebook, a musical based on the film and the Nicholas Sparks novel.

Portraying Allie and Noah across their lifetimes are Sharon Catherine Brown as Older Allie and Beau Gravitte as Older Noah, Alysha Deslorieux as Middle Allie and Ken Wulf Clark as Middle Noah, and Chloë Cheers as Younger Allie and Kyle Mangold as Younger Noah. They will be joined by Anne Tolpegin as Mother/Nurse Lori and Connor Richardson as Johnny.

Playing various roles are Nick Brogan, Jesse Corbin, Jerome Harmann-Hardeman, Rayna Hickman, Makena Jackson, Caleb Mathura, Aaron Ramey, Shari Washington Rhone, Samantha Rios, Grace Ohwensadeyo Rundberg, Emily Somé, and Joe Verga.

Direction of The Notebook is by Michael Greif and Schele Williams, with choreography by Katie Spelman.

The production has scenic design by David Zinn and Brett J. Banakis, costume design by Paloma Young, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, and hair and wig design by Mia Neal. The music supervisor is Carmel Dean, who also collaborated on arrangements with Ingrid Michaelson and on orchestrations with John Clancy, and the music director is Geoffrey Ko.

Acclaimed during a run at Chicago Shakespeare Theatre, it came to New York and was met with a muted response. Reviews were mixed, grosses were soft, and it only received Tony nominations for stars Maryann Plunkett and Dorian Harewood, as well as Brunstetter’s script.

The North American tour of The Notebook will begin performances on September 6, 2025, at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, before continuing to 30-plus cities in its first year, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Washington, DC.