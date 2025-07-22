Marin Ireland, Julia Lester, Anna Chlumsky to Star in Queens Off-Broadway

Manhattan Theatre Club has announced casting for its upcoming production of Martyna Majok’s Queens, beginning performances October 14 at New York City Center — Stage I.

This newly revised production of the 2018 drama will feature original cast members Nadine Malouf, Andrea Syglowski, and Nicole Villamil, alongside Brooke Bloom, Anna Chlumsky, Sharlene Cruz, Marin Ireland, and Julia Lester.

Set in an illegal basement apartment in Queens, the play follows a young Ukrainian woman comes searching for the mother who abandoned her years ago.

Trip Cullman will direct the drama.