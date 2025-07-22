TheaterMania Logo white orange
Marin Ireland, Julia Lester, Anna Chlumsky to Star in Queens Off-Broadway

Trip Cullman directs the play by Martyna Majok.

David Gordon

David Gordon

| Off-Broadway |

July 22, 2025

2023 06 11 TheaterMania Tony Awards Final 301
Julia Lester
(© David Gordon)

Manhattan Theatre Club has announced casting for its upcoming production of Martyna Majok’s Queens, beginning performances October 14 at New York City Center — Stage I.

This newly revised production of the 2018 drama will feature original cast members Nadine Malouf, Andrea Syglowski, and Nicole Villamil, alongside Brooke Bloom, Anna Chlumsky, Sharlene Cruz, Marin Ireland, and Julia Lester.

Set in an illegal basement apartment in Queens, the play follows  a young Ukrainian woman comes searching for the mother who abandoned her years ago.

Trip Cullman will direct the drama.

