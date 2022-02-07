Amber Gray Will Take Her Final Bow in Hadestown

Tony nominee Amber Gray, who originated the role of Persephone on Broadway in Hadestown, will play her final performance with the Tony-winning musical on Saturday evening, February 19. Casting for the role of Persephone will be announced shortly.

Gray participated in the early developmental stages of Hadestown, performing the role of the Queen of the Underworld in all three developmental productions prior to Hadestown's 2019 Broadway premiere: New York Theatre Workshop (2016); the Citadel Theatre in Edmonton, Canada (2017); and London's National Theatre (2018). For her performance, she went on to win Grammy and Outer Critics Circle Awards, as well as Tony and Lucille Lortel Award nominations.

In addition to Gray, the current Broadway cast of Hadestown is led by Grammy winner Reeve Carney, Tony winner André De Shields, two-time Tony nominee Eva Noblezada, and Tony nominee Patrick Page. The cast also includes Jewelle Blackman, Jessie Shelton, and Kay Trinidad as the Fates, and Lana Gordon as the Persephone alternate. The chorus of Workers is played by Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, Timothy Hughes, Trent Saunders, and Grace Yoo, with swings Sojourner Brown, Tara Jackson, Tomás Matos, Sayo Oni, Yael "YaYa" Reich, and T. Oliver Reid.

Written by Tony winner Anaïs Mitchell and directed by Tony winner Rachel Chavkin, Hadestown follows the two intertwining mythical love stories of Orpheus and Eurydice, and King Hades and his wife Persephone.

Performances are now running at the Walter Kerr Theatre.