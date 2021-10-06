Lana Gordon Joins Hadestown Cast as Persephone Alternate

Lana Gordon will join the cast of Hadestown on Broadway beginning the week of October 11 in the newly created Persephone alternate position.

Gordon will perform the role twice a week, allowing Amber Gray, who continues her run, to spend more time with her two young children. The show did not immediately disclose which performances Gordon would be taking on.

Hadestown is written by singer-songwriter and Tony Award winner Anaïs Mitchell and developed with Tony-winning director Rachel Chavkin. Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife, Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. The production won a total of eight 2019 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Performances resumed on Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theatre on September 2, featuring original stars Eva Noblezada (Eurydice), Reeve Carney (Orpheus), Tony winner André De Shields (Hermes), and Amber Gray (Persephone). Tom Hewitt takes on the role of Hades through November 9, at which point original cast member Patrick Page will return.