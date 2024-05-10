Appropriate’s Sarah Paulson Gets a Sardi’s Caricature

Photo Flash

2024 05 09 TheaterMania Sarah Paulson Sardi's Portrait 20
Sarah Paulson
(© Tricia Baron)

2024 Tony Award nominee Sarah Paulson received a Sardi’s caricature on Thursday, May 9.

2024 05 09 TheaterMania Sarah Paulson Sardi's Portrait 21
Sarah Paulson, mom Catharine Clarke, and Max Klimavicius of Sardi’s
(© Tricia Baron)

Paulson stars in the Broadway production of Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’s Appropriate, for which she also received Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk award nominations. The dark comedy, which opened at Second Stage’s Helen Hayes Theatre last winter, currently runs at the Belasco through June 23.

2024 05 09 TheaterMania Sarah Paulson Sardi's Portrait 22
Sarah Paulson with her Appropriate family
(© Tricia Baron)

The transfer engagement of Appropriate will feature Paulson, 2024 Tony nominee Corey Stoll, Michael Esper, Natalie Gold, Ella Beatty, Alyssa Emily Marvin, Graham Campbell, Lincoln Cohen, and Everett Sobers. Lila Neugebauer directs.

2024 05 09 TheaterMania Sarah Paulson Sardi's Portrait 23
Sarah Paulson’s Sardi’s caricature
(© Tricia Baron)

Paulson made her Broadway debut in The Sisters Rosensweig. Her Broadway credits also include The Glass Menagerie and Collected Stories.

