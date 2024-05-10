Appropriate’s Sarah Paulson Gets a Sardi’s Caricature

Paulson is Tony-nominated for her performance in the Branden Jacobs-Jenkins drama.

2024 Tony Award nominee Sarah Paulson received a Sardi’s caricature on Thursday, May 9.

Paulson stars in the Broadway production of Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’s Appropriate, for which she also received Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk award nominations. The dark comedy, which opened at Second Stage’s Helen Hayes Theatre last winter, currently runs at the Belasco through June 23.

The transfer engagement of Appropriate will feature Paulson, 2024 Tony nominee Corey Stoll, Michael Esper, Natalie Gold, Ella Beatty, Alyssa Emily Marvin, Graham Campbell, Lincoln Cohen, and Everett Sobers. Lila Neugebauer directs.

Paulson made her Broadway debut in The Sisters Rosensweig. Her Broadway credits also include The Glass Menagerie and Collected Stories.