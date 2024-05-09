Museum of Broadway Announces a New Moulin Rouge! The Musical Exhibit

The newest special exhibit at the Museum of Broadway will be Moulin Rouge! The Musical: Spectacular, Spectacular, celebrating the Tony-winning musical, running from May 17-September 8.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of ten 2021 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, based on Baz Luhrmann’s film and directed by Alex Timbers. Moulin Rouge! The Musical: Spectacular, Spectacular invites museum-goers to step into the world of Belle Époque Paris with set installations and immersive experiences including sitting on Satine’s luxe chaise lounge and engaging with an interactive heart-themed wall. The exhibit also includes a look at how the Tony-winning costumes developed from sketches and swatches to gowns and bodices.

Entrance to the special exhibit is included in any ticket purchased to the Museum of Broadway and for museum members.