Actors’ Equity Foundation 2024 Performance Awards Announced

The Actors’ Equity Foundation has announced its 2024 awards for actors who gave outstanding performances this past season.

The Richard Seff Award, established in 2003 for a male and female character actor 50 years old or older who has been a member of the Actors’ Equity for 25 years or longer, is awarded to Kecia Lewis (Miss Liza Jane in Hell’s Kitchen), and Ciaran O’Reilly (S.B. “Screwballs” O’Donnell in Philadelphia, Here I Come!).

The Clarence Derwent Award, established in 1945, for the two most promising performances of the season is given to Hannah Cruz (Inez Milholland in Suffs and Robin in The Connector) and Andrew Durand (Elmer in Dead Outlaw).

The Callaway Award, established in 1989, for the two best performances in a classical play is awarded to Marin Ireland (Sonya in O’Henry Productions’ Loft production of Uncle Vanya) and Jonathan Hadary (Waffles in Lincoln Center Theatre’s Uncle Vanya).

The Foundation will hold a ceremony to present these awards on June 24 in New York City.

The members of the judges panel included Joe Dziemianowicz of New York Theatre Guide, Adam Feldman of Time Out New York, Elysa Gardner of New York Sun and New York Stage Review;,Harry Haun of the Observer, Kobi Kassal of Theatrely, and Frank Scheck of Hollywood Reporter and New York Stage Review.