Sam Morrison’s Sugar Daddy Aiming for Broadway Run in 2025

The solo tragicomedy will run this fall at the Wallis in Beverly Hills.

Sugar Daddy, a solo comedy by Sam Morrison, is aiming for a Broadway run following a September 20-October 13 engagement at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, CA.

Morrison’s biographical work follows his relationship with Jonathan, a “sexy silver zaddy” he meets during ‘Bear Week’ in Provincetown. The pair fall in love while quarantining at Morrison’s grandmother’s house, before Jonathan tragically dies of Covid in the middle of the pandemic. Sugar Daddy ran at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2022, before playing an extended off-Broadway engagement at the SoHo Playhouse in 2023.

Originally directed by Ryan Cunningham, this new production is staged by Stephen Brackett, with a creative team that includes Arnulfo Maldonado (set), Jennifer Schriever (lighting), Sinan Zafar (sound), and Alex Basco Koch (projections).

A Broadway engagement is hoped for in 2025.