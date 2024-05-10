Holland Taylor and Ana Villafañe to Portray History-Making Congresswomen in New Play N/A

Guess who the N and A are meant to represent.

Holland Taylor and Ana Villafañe will play characters loosely inspired by former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in the new off-Broadway drama N/A, beginning performances June 11 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theatre.

Written by Mario Correa and directed by Diane Paulus, N/A is described as a “whip smart battle of wills” between “N,” the first woman Speaker of the House, and “A,” the youngest woman ever elected to Congress. Taylor will play N, the Pelosi figure, and Villafañe will take on the role of A, the stand-in for Ocasio-Cortez.

N/A, opening June 23, has sets and costumes by Myung Hee Cho, lighting by Mextly Couzin, sound by Sunny Kil, and projections by Yee Eun Nam.

Lead produced by Jeffrey Richards, Bob Boyett, Louise Gund, Hunter Arnold, M/B/P Productions, and Broadway Breakfast Club, N/A is a commercial production that is renting the Newhouse Theater. It is not a production of Lincoln Center Theater.