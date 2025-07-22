Robert Downey Jr., J. Smith Cameron, Kenneth Lonergan to Take Part in All the President's Men Live Read

The event will benefit Manhattan’s Center at West Park.

A reading of William Goldman’s Oscar-winning screenplay All the President’s Men will take place on Monday, August 25 at Guild Hall in East Hampton. The event will benefit the Manhattan-based arts venue, the Center at West Park.

Directed by John Benjamin Hickey, the cast will include Robert Downey Jr., Kenneth Lonergan, Julianne Moore, Mark Ruffalo, J. Smith-Cameron, Ramy Youssef, Stephen Adly Guirgis, Maddie Corman Spencer Garrett, and Jumaane Williams

The 1976 film All the President’s Men follows Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein as they investigate the Watergate scandal that ultimately led to President Richard Nixon’s resignation.

This performance will be dedicated to the memory of director Mark Brokaw for his contributions to theatre and his efforts to grow the Center at West Park and save the landmark West Park Presbyterian Church.