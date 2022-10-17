Jason Robert Brown to Conduct All Seven Performances of Parade at New York City Center

Jason Robert Brown, the composer and lyricist of Parade, will conduct all seven performances of the musical in New York City Center's gala presentation, which will take place November 1-6. Brown won his first Tony Award in 1999 for the score of Parade.

With a book by Alfred Uhry, Parade dramatizes the trial, imprisonment, and eventual lynching of Jewish American factory manager Leo Frank, who was accused of raping and murdering a teenage employee in Georgia in the early 1900s.

As previously reported, Ben Platt will star as Frank, with Micaela Diamond as his wife, Lucille. Michael Arden (Once on This Island) will direct, with music direction by Tom Murray and choreography by Cree Grant.

Joining Platt and Diamond will be Florrie Bagel, Stacie Bono, Courtnee Carter (Angela), Max Chernin, Eddie Cooper (Newt Lee), John Dossett (Old Soldier/Judge Roan), Erin Rose Doyle (Mary Phagan), Manoel Felciano (Tom Watson), Brody Grant (Young Soldier), Alex Joseph Grayson (Jim Conley), Danielle Lee Greaves (Minnie McKnight), Christopher Gurr (Mr. Peavy), Jay Armstrong Johnson (Britt Craig), Sean Allan Krill (Governor Slaton), Douglas Lyons (Riley), Erin Mackey (Mrs. Phagan), Ashlyn Maddox (Factory Girl), Sophia Manicone (Iola Stover), Gaten Matarazzo (Frankie Epps), Howard McGillin (Luther Rosser), Grace McLean (Sally Slaton), William Michals, Paul Alexander Nolan (Hugh Dorsey), Sofie Poliakoff (Factory Girl), and Jackson Teeley.