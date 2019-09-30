Hillary Clinton Poses with Anna and Elsa After Seeing Frozen on Broadway

Hillary Clinton attended Broadway's Frozen on September 29. Following the show, stars Caissie Levy (Elsa) and Patti Murin (Anna) and the rest of the Frozen Broadway company posed with Clinton.

Patti Murin, Hillary Clinton, and Caissie Levy following a performance of Broadway's Frozen.

(© Marc J. Franklin)

Based on the hit 2013 animated film, Frozen features music and lyrics by the creators of the film score, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, and a book by Jennifer Lee, the film's screenwriter and codirector. Michael Grandage directs, with choreography by Rob Ashford.

In addition to Murin and Levy, both of whom will exit the production in February, the current Broadway cast features Joe Carroll as Hans, Robert Creighton as Weselton, Noah J. Ricketts as Kristoff, Ryann Redmond as Olaf, and Adam Jepsen and Andrew Pirozzi sharing the role of Sven.