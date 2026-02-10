The season will also include the world premiere play Mister Halston and the musicals Cagney and Dear Evan Hansen.

Bay Street Theater has announced shows for its 2026 summer season, celebrating the theater’s 35th anniversary.

The season opens with Mister Halston (June 2-21), a world premiere one-man play by Raffaele Pacitti. Set against 1970s and ’80s New York, the play is about American fashion designer Halston.

The season continues with Cagney (June 30-July 26), a Hollywood-inspired dance musical about James Cagney with music and lyrics by Robert Creighton and Christopher McGovern and a book by Peter Colley. In addition to the original songs, the score includes tunes by George M. Cohan.

Next up is the Tony-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen (August 4-29), with music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and a book by Steven Levenson. This intimate, reimagined production is presented as a co-production with A.C.T. of Connecticut.

The world premiere comedy Bonkers in the Boroughs (September 1–6) by Joy Behar will close out the season. Comprising five original comedic short plays starring Behar and friends, the production takes a candid look at relationships and the everyday absurdities of New York life.

Further detailsa bout each production will be announced at a later date.