A new crop of cast members will find their way to Hawkins, circa 1959.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow on Broadway has announced initial casting for performances beginning Tuesday, March 31 at the Marquis Theatre.

The production will elevate company members Victora de Paula Rocha, Ayana Cymone, and Shea Grant into the roles of Henry Creel, Patty Newby, and Joyce Maldonado, respectively. Matthew Erick White joins the cast as James Hopper Jr., while Juan Carlos continues in the role of Bob Newby.

Tony nominee Louis McCartney and the full original company will play their final performance together on Sunday, March 29.

Based on an original story by the Duffer Brothers, Jack Thorne, and Kate Trefry, and rooted in the mythology of the popular Netflix series, Stranger Things: The First Shadow is a new play written by Kate Trefry, directed by Stephen Daldry, and co-directed by Justin Martin. It takes place before the series, in 1959, and explores how Henry Creel was taken under mysterious forces and transformed into the villan known as Vecna.

The production features set design by Miriam Buether, costume design by Brigitte Reiffenstuel, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound design by Paul Arditti, original music composition, orchestration, arrangements, and supervision by D.J. Walde, illusions design and visual effects by Jamie Harrison and Chris Fisher, video design and visual effects by 59, choreography by Coral Messam, movement direction by Lynne Page, and wig, hair, and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates.