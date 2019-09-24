Patti Murin and Caissie Levy to Exit Frozen on Broadway

It was announced today that original Frozen stars Patti Murin and Caissie Levy will be playing their final performances as Anna and Elsa, respectively, on February 16, 2020. Both Murin and Levy opened the Broadway production at the St. James Theatre on March 22, 2018.

Based on the hit 2013 animated film, Frozen features music and lyrics by the creators of the film score, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, and a book by Jennifer Lee, the film's screenwriter and codirector. Michael Grandage directs, with choreography by Rob Ashford.

In addition to Murin and Levy, the current Broadway cast features Joe Carroll as Hans, Robert Creighton as Weselton, Noah J. Ricketts as Kristoff, Ryann Redmond as Olaf, and Adam Jepsen and Andrew Pirozzi sharing the role of Sven.