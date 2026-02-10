TheaterMania Logo white orange
2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Will Honor William Finn, Mia Katigbak

The awards celebrate the season of off-Broadway productions.

Linda Buchwald

February 10, 2026

Mia Katigbak (© Janie Willison)
The Lucille Lortel Awards, honoring the off-Broadway season, will take place on Sunday, May 3 at NYU Skirball.

Mia Katigbak, co-founder of the National Asian American Theatre Company (NAATCO), will be the recipient of this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award. Composer and lyricist William Finn will be posthumously inducted onto the Playwrights’ Sidewalk.

This year’s awards will represent shows fthat opened from April 1, 2025–March 31, 2026. The nominations will be announced on Wednesday, April 1.

Michael Heitzman will direct the Lortel Awards. Representatives of the Off-Broadway League, Actors’ Equity Association, Stage Directors & Choreographers Society, United Scenic Artists, the Lucille Lortel Theatre, in addition to theater journalists, academics, and other off-Broadway professionals, serve on the voting committee.

