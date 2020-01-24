Grand Horizons, Starring Michael Urie, Ben McKenzie, Ashley Park, Opens on Broadway

Playwright Bess Wohl made her Broadway debut with Second Stage Theater's opening of Grand Horizons on January 23 at the Helen Hayes Theatre. The production is directed by Leigh Silverman.

The company is led by Jane Alexander and James Cromwell as Nancy and Bill, alongside Ben McKenzie as Ben, Michael Urie as Brian, Ashley Park as Jess, Priscilla Lopez as Carla, and Maulik Pancholy as Tommy. Grand Horizons has scenic design by Clint Ramos, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by Jen Schriever, sound design by Palmer Hefferan, and projection design by Bryce Cutler.

Grand Horizons is described as follows: "Bill and Nancy have spent fifty full years as husband and wife. They practically breathe in unison, and can anticipate each other's every sigh, snore, and sneeze. But just as they settle comfortably into their new home in Grand Horizons, the unthinkable happens: Nancy suddenly wants out. As their two adult sons struggle to cope with the shocking news, they are forced to question everything they assumed about the people they thought they knew best.