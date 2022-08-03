First Look: Julie Benko as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl on Broadway

Julie Benko has officially begun her run as Fanny Brice in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl. She takes over the role from Beanie Feldstein (after serving as Feldstein's understudy) ahead of Lea Michele's Broadway return this coming September. Take a look at brand-new images from the August Wilson Theatre, capturing the reign of #FannyBenko.

Jared Grimes (Eddie Ryan) and Julie Benko (Fanny Brice) in Funny Girl on Broadway.

(© Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)

The cast of Funny Girl also stars Ramin Karimloo as Nick Arnstein, Jared Grimes as Eddie Ryan, Peter Francis James as Florenz Ziegfeld, Ephie Aardema as Emma/Mrs. Nadler, Debra Cardona as Mrs. Meeker, Toni DiBuono as Mrs. Strakosh, and Martin Moran as Tom Keeney.

Julie Benko singing "Don't Rain on My Parade" on the August Wilson stage.

(© Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)

Rounding out the ensemble are Miriam Ali, Amber Ardolino, Daniel Beeman, Colin Bradbury, Kurt Csolak, John Michael Fiumara, Leslie Donna Flesner, Afra Hines, Masumi Iwai, Aliah James, Jeremiah James, Danielle Kelsey, Stephen Mark Lukas, Alicia Lundgren, John Manzari, Liz McCartney, Connor McRory, Katie Mitchell, Justin Prescott, Mariah Reives, and Leslie Blake Walker.

Benko, flanked by Kurt Csolak and Justin Prescott.

(© Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)

Back on Broadway for the first time in 58 years, Funny Girl features a classic score by Tony, Grammy, and Academy Award winner Jule Styne and lyrics by Tony nominee and Grammy Award winner Bob Merrill. The original book by Isobel Lennart is revised by Tony winner Harvey Fierstein. Michael Mayer directs.