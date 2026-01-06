TheaterMania Logo white orange
The Book of Mormon to Offer $15 Lottery Tickets for 15th Year on Broadway

Winners will be selected on the 15th of each month.

Linda Buchwald

January 6, 2026

Andrew Rannells and the original Broadway cast of <i>The Book of Mormon</i> (© Joan Marcus)
Andrew Rannells and the original Broadway cast of The Book of Mormon
(© Joan Marcus)

The Book of Mormon will celebrate its 15th year on Broadway at the Eugene O’Neill Theatre with $15 digital lottery tickets.

Drawings will be held on the 15th of each month, with the first drawing on Thursday, January 15.

Click here to enter the lottery.

Winners, selected at random, will be emailed a link to purchase up to two tickets at $15 each for a performance on select dates in the following month.

The Book of Mormon opened on March 24, 2011, and is now the 10th-longest-running Broadway musical of all time. Featuring book, music, and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, and Matt Stone, choreography by Casey Nicholaw, and direction by Nicholaw and Parker, the musical is the winner of nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

