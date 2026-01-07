Gay Revival of The Fantasticks Headed to Broadway

The updated version of the long-running off-Broadway musical debutet at Flint Repertory Theatre in 2022.

Director-choreographer Christopher Gattelli (Death Becomes Her) will helm the Broadway debut of The Fantasticks, Tom Jones and Harvey Schmidt’s beloved musical about young lovers and scheming parents. But this time, it’s going to be gay.

Jones revised his book and lyrics for a 2022 production at Flint Repertory Theatre, transforming the central couple, Matt and Luisa, into Matt and Lewis. The fathers who conspire to get them together, Hucklebee and Bellomy, here become mothers. “I had great fun doing it,” Jones said of the revision. “I hope people have great fun viewing it.” Jones died in 2023 at the age of 95.

The Fantasticks premiered off-Broadway at the Sullivan Street Playhouse in 1960. It holds the distinction of being the longest-running musical ever, with 17,162 performances.

The new production will feature new orchestrations by Tony Award nominee Sam Davis and scenic design by Jason Sherwood.

Casting, by the Telsey Office / Patrick Goodwin, CSA, will be announced in the coming months.

The lead producers are Broadway & Beyond Theatricals, Daryl Roth, and True North Theatricals.