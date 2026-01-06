Katie Holmes-Led Hedda Gabler Announces Complete Cast

The Old Globe has announced the full cast and creative team for Henrik Ibsen’s Hedda Gabler, starring the previously announced Katie Holmes (Dawson’s Creek, Our Town) in the title role.

Hedda Gabler will run February 7-March 8, with an official opening on February 12, on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage at the Old Globe Theatre.

The new Globe-commissioned version of the play is by Erin Cressida Wilson (Secretary, The Girl on the Train) and directed by the Globe’s Erna Finci Viterbi artistic director Barry Edelstein, with original music by Grammy- and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Caroline Shaw.

In addition to Holmes, the cast includes Charlie Barnett (Russian Doll) as George Tesman, Saidah Arrika Ekulona (Well) as Aunt Julie Tesman, Celeste Arias (Anatomy of a Suicide) as Thea Elvsted, Alfredo Narciso (Time and the Conways) as Judge Brack, Alexander Hurt (Patriots) as Ejlert Lövborg, Katie MacNichol as Berte, and Korrie Yamaoka as the pianist.

Understudies include Lance D. Bush, Ethan Fox, and Stephanie Hinck.

Joining the creative team are scenic designer Mark Wendland, costume designer David I. Reynoso, lighting designer Heather Gilbert, sound designer Jessica Paz, and choreographer Chelsey Arce.

In the Ibsen classic, Hedda and Tesman have just returned from their honeymoon—and the cracks in their marriage are already showing. Bored and restless, Hedda tries to control those around her. But as her schemes tighten, her own world begins to unravel.