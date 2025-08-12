Katie Holmes to Star in Hedda Gabler at the Old Globe

This new version of Henrik Ibsen’s play is by Erin Cressida Wilson.

The Old Globe has announced that Katie Holmes (Dawson’s Creek, Our Town) will lead a new production of Henrik Ibsen’s Hedda Gabler, kicking off the theater’s 2026 season.

Hedda Gabler will play on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage at the Old Globe Theatre, running February 7-March 8, with an official opening on February 12.

The Globe’s Erna Finci Viterbi artistic director Barry Edelstein, who directed Holmes in The Wanderers off-Broadway in 2023, will direct this Globe-commissioned, new version of the play by Erin Cressida Wilson (Secretary, The Girl on the Train).

Additional casting and the creative team for Hedda Gabler will be announced at a later date.