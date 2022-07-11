Julie Benko, Lea Michele Are Broadway's Next Fanny Brice; Tovah Feldshuh Also Joins Funny Girl

Lea Michele and Tovah Feldshuh will join the Broadway revival of Funny Girl this fall at the August Wilson Theatre.

As previously announced, Beanie Feldstein will play her final performance as Fanny Brice earlier than expected on July 31. Jane Lynch will play her final performance as Mrs. Brice on September 4. Both were originally scheduled to leave on September 25.

From August 2-September 4, the role of Fanny will be played by current standby Julie Benko.

Michele and Feldshuh will join the cast as Fanny and Mrs. Brice beginning Tuesday, September 6. Benko will begin to play a regular schedule of Thursday night performances as Fanny beginning September 8.

They will join a cast that also includes Ramin Karimloo as Nick Arnstein, Jared Grimes as Eddie Ryan, Peter Francis James as Florenz Ziegfeld, Ephie Aardema as Emma/Mrs. Nadler, Debra Cardona as Mrs. Meeker, Toni DiBuono as Mrs. Strakosh, and Martin Moran as Tom Keeney. Rounding out the ensemble are Miriam Ali, Amber Ardolino, Daniel Beeman, Colin Bradbury, Kurt Csolak, John Michael Fiumara, Leslie Donna Flesner, Afra Hines, Masumi Iwai, Aliah James, Jeremiah James, Danielle Kelsey, Stephen Mark Lukas, Alicia Lundgren, John Manzari, Liz McCartney, Connor McRory, Katie Mitchell, Justin Prescott, Mariah Reives, and Leslie Blake Walker.

Back on Broadway for the first time in 58 years, Funny Girl features a classic score by Tony, Grammy, and Academy Award winner Jule Styne and lyrics by Tony nominee and Grammy Award winner Bob Merrill. The original book by Isobel Lennart is revised by Tony winner Harvey Fierstein.

Directed by Michael Mayer, the musical has choreography by Ellenore Scott, tap choreography by Ayodele Casel, scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Susan Hilferty, lighting design by Kevin Adams, sound design by Brian Ronan, hair and wig design by Campbell Young Associates, orchestrations by Chris Walker, music direction and supervision by Michael Rafter, casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA and Jason Thinger, orchestrations by Chris Walker, dance, vocal and incidental music arrangements by Alan Williams, and additional arrangements by David Dabbon and Carmel Dean.