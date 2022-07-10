Beanie Feldstein Announces Early Exit From Funny Girl Citing "Different Direction" of Production

Beanie Feldstein has announced that she will depart the Broadway revival of Funny Girl on July 31, nearly two months earlier than expected.

Feldstein cited the production taking "the show in a different direction," which led her to make the "extremely difficult decision to step away sooner than anticipated." She was originally scheduled to leave on September 25.

Meanwhile, the production has teased a new casting announcement for Monday, July 11 at 1pm ET.