Jinkx Monsoon to Play Mary Todd Lincoln in Oh, Mary!

Actress, recording artist, and drag queen Jinkx Monsoon (RuPaul’s Drag Race, Doctor Who, Little Shop of Horrors) will take over the title role of Mary Todd Lincoln in Oh, Mary! at the Lyceum Theatre beginning Monday, August 4 for an eight-week engagement through Saturday, September 27.

Monsoon currently stars in Pirates! The Penzance Musical through its final performance on July 27. Oh, Mary! also announced another extension, with tickets now on sale through January 4.

Playwright and original star Cole Escola, who won a Tony Award for their portrayal of Mary Todd Lincoln, will play their final performance on June 21. After that, six-time Emmy nominee Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) will return to the role from June 23-August 2.

Original cast members Conrad Ricamora as Mary’s Husband, James Scully as Mary’s Teacher, Bianca Leigh as Mary’s Chaperone, and Tony Macht as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant will remain with the show through August 2.

Directed by 2025 Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024, at the Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show of the 2024-25 Broadway season to recoup its investment.