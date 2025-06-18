Michelle Williams and Mike Faist to Star in Anna Christie at St. Ann's Warehouse

The season also includes Weather Girl by Brian Watkins and Flaming September created by Justin Vivian Bond.

St. Ann’s Warehouse has announced three productions for its 2025-26 fall season: Julia McDermott in the dark comedy Weather Girl (September 16-October 12) by Brian Watkins, Justin Vivian Bond’s tribute to Marianne Faithfull in Flaming September (September 24-28), and Michelle Williams in Eugene O’Neill’s Anna Christie (November 25-February 1, 2026).

In this new production of O’Neill’s play, directed by Tony Award winner Thomas Kail (Hamilton), Emmy Award winner and five-time Oscar nominee Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea, The Fabelmans) takes on the role of reformed prostitute Anna Christie. She is joined by Emmy and Grammy Award winner Mike Faist (Dear Evan Hansen). The production includes movement by Steven Hoggett, music by Nicholas Britell, set design by Christine Jones and Brett Banakis, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Natasha Katz, and sound design by Nevin Steinberg.

The season kicks off with Weather Girl, written by Brian Watkins (Outer Range) and directed by Tyne Rafaeli (Usual Girls). Solo performer Julia McDermott (Heroes of the Fourth Turning) plays Stacey, a California weather girl, oversexed and underpaid.

Thirty-five years ago, Marianne Faithfull performed and recorded her comeback concert and record, Blazing Away, at the Church of St. Ann & the Holy Trinity in Brooklyn Heights. New York cabaret artist Justin Vivian Bond—a 2024 MacArthur Fellow and a recent recipient of an Honorary Doctorate from Bard—will perform Faithfull’s music at that church in Flaming September. The performance features music direction by Matt Ray, direction by Daniel Fish (Oklahoma!), and lighting by John Torres.

