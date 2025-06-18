Tom Francis to Play Final Performance in Sunset Blvd.

Pierre Marais, who currently understudies the role of Joe Gillis, will take over the role.

Tom Francis will play his final performance as Joe Gillis in director Jamie Lloyd’s production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Blvd., the 2025 Tony Award winner for Best Revival of a Musical, at the St. James Theatre on Sunday, July 6.

Francis, who is departing the show due to a previously announced professional commitment, originated the role in London’s West End in the fall of 2023, winning an Olivier Award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical. For his performance on Broadway, he was nominated for Tony, Drama Desk, and Drama League Awards and received a Theater World Award and a Clive Barnes Award.

Pierre Marais, who currently plays the role of Sammy and understudies the role of Joe Gillis in Sunset Blvd., will take over as Joe Gillis from Tuesday, July 8 through the end of the production’s extended run on Sunday, July 20.