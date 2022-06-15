Beanie Feldstein and Jane Lynch to Depart Broadway Funny Girl Revival

Beanie Feldstein and Jane Lynch will depart the Broadway revival of Funny Girl on September 25, the production announced on Twitter.

The official tweet read "Beanie returns tomorrow! 14 weeks left to see Beanie Feldstein & Jane Lynch now through September 25th. Stay tuned for additional casting news to join Ramin Karimloo & Jared Grimes and the company of Funny Girl." Feldstein will indeed return from her Covid-related hiatus on Thursday, June 16.

In addition to Feldstein, Lynch, Karimloo, and Grimes, Funny Girl also stars Peter Francis James as Florenz Ziegfeld, Ephie Aardema as Emma/Mrs. Nadler, Debra Cardona as Mrs. Meeker, Toni DiBuono as Mrs. Strakosh, and Martin Moran as Tom Keeney. Rounding out the ensemble are Amber Ardolino, Daniel Beeman, Colin Bradbury, Kurt Csolak, John Michael Fiumara, Leslie Donna Flesner, Afra Hines, Masumi Iwai, Aliah James, Jeremiah James, Danielle Kelsey, Stephen Mark Lukas, Alicia Lundgren, John Manzari, Liz McCartney, Katie Mitchell, Justin Prescott, Mariah Reives, Leslie Blake Walker, and Julie Benko.

Back on Broadway for the first time in 58 years, Funny Girl features a classic score by Tony, Grammy, and Academy Award winner Jule Styne and lyrics by Tony nominee and Grammy Award winner Bob Merrill. The original book by Isobel Lennart is revised by Tony winner Harvey Fierstein.

Directed by Michael Mayer, the musical has choreography by Ellenore Scott, tap choreography by Ayodele Casel, scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Susan Hilferty, lighting design by Kevin Adams, sound design by Brian Ronan, hair and wig design by Campbell Young Associates, orchestrations by Chris Walker, music direction and supervision by Michael Rafter, casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA and Jason Thinger, orchestrations by Chris Walker, dance, vocal and incidental music arrangements by Alan Williams, and additional arrangements by David Dabbon and Carmel Dean.