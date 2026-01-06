Diane Glancy's The Leveret and Quincy Long's Midwest Porn Announce Casting

The two plays will run in rep next month at the 14Y Theater.

The Tent Theater Company has announced the full casts for the world-premiere productions of Diane Glancy’s The Leveret and Quincy Long’s Midwest Porn, running in repertory January 31-February 21 at the 14Y Theater.

The Leveret, a solo play, features Bobby Plasencia (Wild Duck) as Spanish Franciscan Friar and architect Antonio Cruzado, who designs and builds Los Angeles’ San Gabriel Mission using the enforced labor of the Gabrielino Tongva people.

In Midwest Porn, students at St. Mary’s Elementary School are preparing for confirmation, but fourth-grader Beatrice and her coterie threaten to boycott the ceremony due to their beef with Catholicism. Midwest Porn features Gilbert Cruz (Walking Dead: World Beyond) as Father Don, Brandon Dial (A Raisin in the Sun) as Joey, Lennox T. Duong as Felicity, Matthew Maher (The Flick, Our Flag Means Death) as Richie, Piper Patterson as Beatrice, Danielle Skraastad (All My Sons) as Wanda, Bubba Weiler (Swing State) as Mikey, Erin Wilhelmi (The Gilded Age) as Yvette, and Rae C. Wright (Angels in America) as Sister Meg.

Both plays exemplify the mission of the Tent, founded by co-artistic directors Tim Sanford and Aimée Hayes, to nurture, support, and advocate for established Elder American playwrights and cross-disciplinary theater-makers. Glancy and Long are members of the Tent writer cohort.

Sanford directs The Leveret, joined by a creative team that includes scenic consultant Frank Oliva, costume designer Heather C. Freedman, lighting designer Joey Moro, and composer Rona Siddiqui.

Midwest Porn is directed by Carolyn Cantor (Fly by Night). The creative team includes scenic designer Frank Oliva, costume designer Heather C. Freedman, lighting designer Mary Louise Geiger, sound designer Ian Scot, dramaturg Kathleen Dimmick, and composer and music director Michael Chinworth.