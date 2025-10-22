The Tent Theater Company Announces Winter Rep Mini Season

The season will include new plays by Diane Glancy and Quincy Long.

The Tent Theater Company’s co-artistic directors and founders, Tim Sanford (former artistic director of Playwrights Horizons) and Aimée Hayes, have announced the company’s third and fourth full productions.

The Leveret, written by American Book Award winner Diane Glancy and directed by Sanford, and Midwest Porn, written by Quincy Long (The Joy of Going Somewhere Definite) and directed by Carolyn Cantor (Indian Summer), will run in repertory January 31, 2026-February 21, 2026, at the 14Y Theater. Casting will be announced shortly.

The Leveret is a solo play about the Spanish Franciscan Friar and architect Antonio Cruzado, who designed and built the San Gabriel Mission that still stands in Los Angeles, using the enforced labor of the Gabrielino Tongva people. The creative team includes Rona Siddiqui (composition), Frank Oliva (scenic consultant), Heather C. Freedman (costume design), and Joey Moro (lighting design).

In Midwest Porn, students at St. Mary’s Elementary School are preparing for confirmation, but fourth-grader Beatrice and her coterie threaten to boycott the ceremony due to their doctrinal differences with Catholic orthodoxy, while low enrollment and an infestation of turtles threaten the very survival of the school. The creative team includes Michael Chinworth (composition and music direction), Frank Oliva (scenic design), Heather C. Freedman (costume design), Mary Louise Geiger (lighting design), Ian Scot (sound design), and Kathleen Dimmick (dramaturg).

The Tent Theater Company was founded in 2022 to nurture, support, and advocate for Elder American playwrights and cross-disciplinary theater makers.