Danielle Wade, Eric Huffman, and More Join Cast of Mean Girls National Tour

Mean Girls has announced full casting for the first national tour, which, as previously announced, will launch on September 21 in Buffalo, New York.

Joining the previously announced Mariah Rose Faith, Megan Masako Haley, and Jonalyn Saxer is Danielle Wade as Cady Heron; Eric Huffman as Damian Hubbard; Mary Kate Morrissey as Janis Sarkisian; Gaelen Gilliland as Mrs. Heron, Ms. Norbury, and Mrs. George; Adante Carter as Aaron Samuels; Kabir Bery as Kevin Gnapoor; and Lawrence E. Street as Mr. Duvall.

The cast will also include English Bernhardt, DeShawn Bowens, Will Branner, Morgan Bryant, Sarah Crane, Ixchel Cuellar, Mary Beth Donahoe, Niani Feelings, Sky Flaherty, Samuel Gerber, Fernell Hogan, Asia Marie Kreitz, Olivia Renteria, Grace Romanello, Sydney Mei Ruf-Wong, Marcus Shane, Kaitlyn Louise Smith, David Wright Jr., and Blake Zelesnikar.

Mean Girls features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.

The show is described as follows: "Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung."

Mean Girls is currently running at Broadway's August Wilson Theatre where it opened in April 2018. The show had its world premiere at the National Theatre in Washington, DC, in the fall of 2017.

