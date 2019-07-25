First Look at the Plastics of the Mean Girls National Tour

Initial casting has been announced for the first national tour of Mean Girls, launching on September 21 in Buffalo, New York.

The cast will feature newcomer singer-songwriter Mariah Rose Faith as Regina George with Wicked national tour alum Megan Masako Haley as Gretchen Wieners and Mean Girls original Broadway ensemble member Jonalyn Saxer stepping into the role of Karen Smith.

Mean Girls features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.

The show is described as follows: "Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung."

Mean Girls is currently running at Broadway's August Wilson Theatre where it opened on in April 2018. The show had its world premiere at the National Theatre in Washington, DC, in the fall of 2017.

