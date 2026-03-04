The season includes The Zionists: A Family Storm by S. Asher Gelman and more.

Barrington Stage Company (BSC) has announced the addition of three world premieres to its 2026 season.

The Boyd-Quinson Theater season will open with the world premiere of the provocative play The Zionists: A Family Storm (June 16-July 3), produced in association with Miami New Drama. Written by S. Asher Gelman and directed by Chloe Treat, the play focuses on a Jewish family gathering for a reunion at a Caribbean island as a storm encroaches, and old grievances give way to new political fears in the aftermath of October 7.

Dead Girl’s Quinceañera (August 5-29) by Haitian-American playwright Phanésia Pharel will run at the Blatt Center for the Performing Arts in the St. Germain Stage, in a collective world premiere by Barrington Stage Company, the Goodman Theatre, and Hartford Stage. Directed by Hartford Stage’s artistic director Melia Bensussen, Dead Girl’s Quinceañera is a dark comedy about true-crime obsession, teenage bravado, and what happens when girls decide to stop waiting for answers. When Maria goes missing from her quinceañera, three best friends race to solve the mystery.

In the world premiere of The Urmetazoan (September 30-October 25), written by London-based playwright Alex Rugman and directed by Jack Serio, two sisters face an imminent goodbye as one prepares to leave Earth for deep space.

Also added to the season is Vanya (October 8-24), Simon Stephens’ one-actor adaptation of Anton Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya, starring Mark H. Dold and directed by Alan Paul. The production, with reduced seating for 125 patrons, will have the audience seated onstage.

