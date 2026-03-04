Ledisi and Chester Gregory Will Star in Ain't Misbehavin' for Ebony Rep in LA

Ebony Repertory Theatre (ERT), in association with Fig Street Films, has announced that its production of Ain’t Misbehavin’ will run May 21-June 8, with an opening night on May 23, at the Nate Holden Performing Arts Center in Los Angeles.

The Tony-Award winning musical is directed by Wren T. Brown, ERT’s founder and producing artistic director, and will star Grammy Award-winning singer Ledisi and NAACP Award-winning actor Chester Gregory.

Conceived by Murray Horwitz and Richard Maltby Jr., Ain’t Misbehavin’ is a musical tribute celebrating international jazz pianist and composer Fats Waller. The tribute, which originally opened on Broadway in 1978, features songs like “Honeysuckle Rose,” “Your Feet’s Too Big,” “Black and Blue,” “I’m Gonna Sit Right Down and Write Myself a Letter,” “The Jitterbug Waltz,” and the title song, “Ain’t Misbehavin’.”

The full cast and creative team will be announced at a later date.