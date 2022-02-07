Complete Casting Announced for Broadway Revival of Funny Girl, Starring Beanie Feldstein

Complete casting has been announced for the Broadway revival of Funny Girl, which is set to begin performances at the August Wilson Theatre on March 26 ahead of an official opening night on April 24. Rehearsals begin today, February 7.

As previously reported, Beanie Feldstein will lead the cast as Fanny Brice, the titular funny girl who had audiences rolling in the aisles when she headlined the Ziegfeld Follies. Ramin Karimloo will play her lover, Nick Arnstein. Jane Lynch will play Mrs. Rose Brice and Jared Grimes will play Eddie Ryan. This was also previously reported.

Joining them will be Peter Francis James as Florenz Ziegfeld, Ephie Aardema as Emma/Mrs. Nadler, Debra Cardona as Mrs. Meeker, Toni DiBuono as Mrs. Strakosh, Martin Moran as Tom Keeney, and Julie Benko as the standby for Fanny Brice.

The ensemble will include Amber Ardolino, Daniel Beeman, Colin Bradbury, Kurt Thomas Csolak, Leslie Donna Flesner, Afra Hines, Masumi Iwai, Aliah James, Jeremiah James, Danielle Kelsey, Stephen Mark Lukas, Alicia Hadiya Lundgren, John Thomas Manzari, Liz McCartney, Katie Mitchell, Justin Prescott, Mariah Reives, and Leslie Blake Walker.

Michael Mayer directs the production, which will feature choreography by Ellenore Scott, tap choreography by Ayodele Casel, scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Susan Hilferty, lighting design by Kevin Adams, sound design by Brian Ronan, hair and wig design by Campbell Young Associates, orchestrations by Chris Walker, music direction and supervision by Michael Rafter, casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA and Jason Thinger, orchestrations by Chris Walker, dance, vocal and incidental music arrangements by Alan Williams, and additional arrangements by David Dabbon and Carmel Dean.

Funny Girl has a score by Bob Merrill and Jule Styne, with original book by Isobel Lennart, and a new book for this production by Harvey Fierstein.