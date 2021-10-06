Ramin Karimloo, Jane Lynch, and Jared Grimes Join Funny Girl Broadway Revival

Ramin Karimloo, Jane Lynch, and Jared Grimes will join Beanie Feldstein in the first-ever Broadway revival of Funny Girl, beginning performances March 26 at the August Wilson Theatre. Opening night of Michael Mayer's new production is April 24.

Feldstein, as previously announced, will play Fanny Brice. Karimloo, Lynch, and Grimes return to Broadway as Nick Arnstein, Mrs. Rose Brice, and Eddie Ryan, respectively. The show will feature choreography by Ellenore Scott, tap choreography by Ayodele Casel, and scenic design by David Zinn. Full casting and creative team is still to be revealed.

Funny Girl has a score by Bob Merrill and Jule Styne, with original book by Isobel Lennart, and a new book for this production by Harvey Fierstein. Fierstein's script, and Mayer's original staging, debuted at London's Menier Chocolate Factory in 2015, though this mounting is not a direct transfer.